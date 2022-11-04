Scepticism over cable's Tasmanian benefits

THERE'S been much debate since funding for the Marinus project was announced by the Prime Minister on October 20.
All of it is ill-informed. I'm sceptical of the cable's benefits to Tasmanians.
But until the numbers are put on the table, no-one outside of the negotiating teams has a clue what's really being proposed.
Based on today's cost of $3.8 billion, by announcing the first 20 per cent of finance we know that Tasmania is up for one third of $760 million - or $253 million.
No longer do we need to tiptoe around "commercial-in-confidence" niceties. After all, it's taxpayers' money.
If governments want us to believe this project has a social licence, they must involve the public through a genuine process.
Let's begin with the terms of the tripartite arrangement for allocation and repayment of the first $760m: What is the interest rate?
When do we begin to repay the debt? What's the money being used for if an investment decision isn't due till 2024?
Irrespective of how the remaining 80 per cent ($3.04b) of the debt is allocated, what will be the cost?
"Concessional" simply means "reduced". It's still a liability.
Sincere disclosure would stop all the on-going speculation.
CONGRAULATIONS to Tasmanian Grace Williams for being selected as a fellow of the Echoing Green Fellowship based in New York. Grace was a very impressive speaker at the recent keynote event of the Tamar Valley Peace Festival, Launceston, titled Connected, Happy Humans Our Refugee and Migrant Stories.
A lawyer, advocating for refugees not only to survive but thrive in Tasmania, thus reducing the exodus of recent arrivals to interstate or territory counterparts, denying Tasmanians the stories of refugee experience and cultural diversity, enabling commonalities and differences to be discussed and woven into a societal fabric of harmony and understanding.
ROBIN Gray deserves to be thanked for his follow up explanation (The Examiner, October 2) about the fact that the Tasmanian government has much more important and urgent needs to spend taxpayer money on than to waste it on building an unnecessary stadium in Hobart.
I don't think this project has ever been fully and responsibly costed.
If I am right then we can be sure that the level of funding required will be far in excess of the $750 million figure being tossed around.
I would hope that Premier Jeremy Rockliff and the government he leads will have the strength to oppose the conditions being imposed by the AFL hierarchy.
IT is good that the new Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek visited the MMG mine at Rosebery "Both sides welcome Minister's visit plan" (The Examiner, November 1). Despite the previous minister Sussan Ley approving the new tailings dam, the decision was set aside by Justice Mark Moshinsky of the Federal Court because the precautionary principle is mandatory and was not applied by the Minister.
Ley failed to apply it in relation to the giant Tasmanian Masked Owl. Ley's failure may have been more than just an oversight.
In 2021, Ley tried to push an amendment to the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act that would help businesses by speeding up projects.
It was rejected by the Senate.
Perhaps Ley's decision-making as Environment Minister was influenced by her previous role as Assistant Minister for Regional Development.
The new Minister now has a tough call to make. Having released the grim State of the Environment report in July, Plibersek has the bigger picture, and it isn't pretty.
If she can find a way to allow the mine to proceed and the tailings to be dealt with in a way that does no environmental harm, both sides should be happy.
YOU would have to be naive to believe that the current shortage of high denomination bank notes was just due to "Australians keeping cash on hand" "Cash Stash: Demands for Banknotes is on the Rise" (The Examiner, November 2). My guess is a lot of $100 and $50 notes are being stored by and in the possession of illicit drug suppliers?
