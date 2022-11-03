The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Graphic Content

Burnie judge jails dad of four, 39, for sex abuse of six children

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
November 3 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Burnie Supreme Court, as seen from Cattley Street. Picture by Eve Woodhouse

A North-West man will spend at least the next seven years behind bars for the "exceptionally serious" sexual abuse of six children, including his own daughters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.