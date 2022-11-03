A North-West man will spend at least the next seven years behind bars for the "exceptionally serious" sexual abuse of six children, including his own daughters.
On Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Tamara Jago said the man's crimes were "appalling" and the only possible sentence was "a significant term of imprisonment".
However, she said she discounted his jail term by four years to take into account his pleas of guilty, cooperation with authorities, acknowledgement of wrongdoing and evident remorse.
The man, who cannot be named as doing so may identify his victims, pleaded guilty in October to three counts of persistent sexual abuse of a child, an indecent act with a young person, indecent assault and two counts of aggravated sexual assault.
The court heard his victims were his own three daughters, his wife's sister and brother, and the daughter of a family friend, and all were under 13-years-old when he abused them.
The man abused his first victim in 2010 and desisted in April this year when one of his daughters told a friend she was being abused, and police were then called.
Crown prosecutor Lisa Pennington told the court the man's youngest victim was his then four-year-old daughter, who he sexually abused multiple times per week until she was 10-years-old in 2018.
In a conversation earlier this year the three girls realised their father had been abusing all of them.
Judge Jago told the court the man would "take the opportunity of parental affection" to abuse his children, such as when he was wishing them good night, or cuddling on the living room couch.
She said the girls had initially not wanted to disclose the abuse because they were fearful it would break up the family, and when their mother did learn of his behaviour, she did not feel she was able to take the girls and leave because they were financially dependent on their abuser.
"Your conduct involved the most appalling breach of trust," the judge said.
"The exceptionally serious moral and criminal wrongdoing... hardly needs to be stated.
"You bore a responsibility to nurture, care and protect your daughters... but instead you took advantage of them.
"You deprived them of a secure, safe and loving childhood. You destroyed the most important bond of a loving relationship."
The man was jailed for 13 years, backdated to when he was taken into custody in April, and he will not be eligible for parole until he has served seven years, six months in prison.
He will have to register as a sex offender for 18 years upon release.
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, you can call Launceston sexual assault support service Laurel House on 6334 2740.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
