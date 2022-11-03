Tasmania's best junior athletes swarmed on St Leonards on Thursday for day two of the PSST Primary State Athletic Carnival.
After the country associations did battle on Wednesday, it was time for Launceston, Hobart and the North-West to face off, with the North-West coming out on top.
Across 72 track and field events, the North-West scored 394 points with Hobart on 365 and Launceston on 324.
Event coordinator Peter Gardiner explained that the carnivals started in the 90s and originally saw the major and the regional associations battle it out on one day.
"Normally you'd have seven different associations and it was really quite hectic so we've split them, mainly as a result of COVID to reduce numbers but we've continued with two different days," he said.
"It's been a pleasure to organise both days, it works better because we have less people, less queues and more room for people to move around and socially distance."
The carnival also featured six para events - 100m, 800m and shot put for both boys and girls - with the track events receiving plenty of support from the crowd.
A smile came across Gardiner's face when talking about the events.
"Every year we've been increasing the numbers of the events, a couple of years ago we started off with just one event," he said.
"It's just such a good thing for para students to be involved and we're hoping to make it bigger, we're not going to turn it into too big of an event because we've got to run the other events as well ... but it's a great opportunity for them to be involved."
While it was the North-West that came away victorious, some of the carnival's most dominant performances came from Hobart grade six student Palepa Leauma.
The Bellerive Primary School sprinter competed in the 100m, 200m, relay and shot put - sweeping her events with four first-place ribbons.
The 12-year-old ran 13.41 in the 100m final and 28.19 in the 200 metres before throwing 9.40m in the shot put and winning the relay in 57.84.
Palepa has been doing Little Athletics since she was six and took up senior competition last year, saying her 200-metre race "felt really good".
"It's good to see other people from other schools that I never usually race and to see how they are."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
