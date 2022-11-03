The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Chamber of Commerce invites UTAS to expand North

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
November 4 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chamber of Commerce calls on UTAS to 'head North' amid Hobart campus stoush

As Hobart navigates a solution to the location of its University of Tasmania campus, the Launceston Chamber of Commerce has called for a greater presence for the institution in the state's North.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.