The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Guy Barnett says two key Marinus Link questions have been answered.

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:01pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marinus Link signage at Heybridge, where the cable will come ashore. Picture by Rodney Braithwaite.

Two key questions fueling persistent Tasmanian opposition to a huge electricity project have now been answered, state Energy Minister Guy Barnett says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.