Two key questions fueling persistent Tasmanian opposition to a huge electricity project have now been answered, state Energy Minister Guy Barnett says.
Mr Barnett said gathering support for the $3.8 billion Marinus Link electricity interconnector proposed for between Tasmania and Victoria had been challenging because of questions about who would pay and who would own it.
"Those answers have now been delivered," Mr Barnett said in Burnie on Thursday.
That was through a recent agreement that the Clean Energy Finance Corporation would provide 80 per cent of the money via a concessional loan under the federal government's Rewiring the Nation program, with the commonwealth and the two state governments splitting the rest of the cost.
Mr Barnett said it was now up to Marinus Link, TasNetworks, the government and the business community to talk about the benefits.
He said those would include job and economic gains, downward pressure on Tasmanian power prices, improved optical fibre infrastructure for the state and helping secure a "cleaner world" by reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, when announcing the deal on October 19, said: "Rewiring the Nation has always been about jobs in new energy industries, delivering cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy and bringing down emissions."
"Today it begins doing just that."
Mr Barnett on Thursday said Marinus, the Battery of the Nation pumped hydro project and green hydrogen would benefit Tasmanians in the next decade and beyond, especially in the North-West.
"This represents one of the greatest inter-generational energy and jobs skills opportunities in Tasmania's history," he said.
"On the back of more than 100 years of our hydro power history, we are now unlocking the next wave of renewable energy development in Tasmania, driving job creation and future economic growth.
"Tasmania needs this additional energy if we are to further expand and grow and, simply put, more electricity means more jobs."
He said Marinus would lead to 1400 direct and indirect jobs during construction.
"There will also be more than 600 direct jobs through Battery of the Nation, with hundreds more created through further investment in our state," he said.
"There will be significant on-island employment created at the estimated $500 million Heybridge converter-station and the $1.5 billion, 750 megawatt pumped hydro project at Lake Cethana.
"In addition, the planned $700 million redevelopment of the Tarraleah Power Station and $300 million for upgrades for West Coast power stations will provide jobs for years to come."
Cradle Coast Authority chief executive Sheree Vertigan said it was a wonderful opportunity for the region.
"It brings a level of certainty to our community that perhaps has not existed for a long time," she said.
She said it would speed development of advanced manufacturing in the region and lead to "deep structural change" in the workforce.
Marinus chief executive Bess Clark said it was the biggest infrastructure project in Tasmanian history and an opportunity to upskill and retain workers in Tasmania.
