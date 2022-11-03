The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Milestone celebrated by well-known family in Deloraine

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
November 4 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graham and Neil Johnston (86, 88), with Joan Broomhall (89), as well as Brian and Noel Johnston (80, 82), in Deloraine. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Five siblings born and bred in the Meander Valley have lived past the age of 80.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.