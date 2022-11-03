One of Northern Tasmania's most loved and longest-running agricultural shows is back for its 158th year.
Organisers say the Westbury Show continues to pride itself on being a truly agricultural focused show, with fun also mixed in.
Westbury Show president Kevin Lattin said that the event was a great family day out.
"It's the biggest horse show in the state, in terms of dressage and show jumping," he said.
"There is also a dog show on, the horses run Friday and Saturdays and the dogs run Saturday and Sunday.
"Both those have good entries. We have a good line-up of cattle and judging and a good number of junior handlers competing against each other."
The show also features activities such as wood-chopping, an alpaca display, an animal nursery and motorbikes. There are also the much-loved favourites on offer such as sideshow alley and show bags.
"We have the kids corner so there is free face painting and pony rides," he said.
"The entry free gets you in and once you are in there are so many free things to see and do, so it's great for families."
The Westbury show is the state's third oldest agricultural show. The Westbury show will be held November 5 and gates open at 9am. For more information visit wesburyshow.com.au
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
