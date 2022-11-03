The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor | Consequences will be on future generations

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 4 2022 - 8:23am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Consequences will be on future generations

ACTION ON CLIMATE CHANGE

SO in the past 18 years, the Australian government has spent $24 billion on disaster relief, but only $510 million on prevention and resilience (The Examiner October 26).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.