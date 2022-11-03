Consequences will be on future generations

SO in the past 18 years, the Australian government has spent $24 billion on disaster relief, but only $510 million on prevention and resilience (The Examiner October 26).
Seems we have it the wrong way around. Let's get on with it - prevention is better than cure. Make our homes safe before disaster hits. Prevention also means no new coal or petroleum projects; switch our priorities, for the sake of the future.
Our children and grandchildren will live with the consequences.
SEVERAL decades ago Tasmania built an electricity generating system which is capable of providing a reliable, affordable and adequate supply of "green" energy. Other states could have done the same, but coal was cheaper in the short term.
After a Rundle government scheme to sell the system failed, Basslink was built at the expense of Tasmanian consumers.
Next Tasmanians were robbed by being charged a carbon tax on their "green" energy while that which arrived in Victoria was tax free.
Now Victoria has reversed its decision not to contribute to the Marinus link, Tasmanians will be borrowing a huge amount to fund the link and extra windmills. Obviously servicing the coming debt is why the government reneged in its promise to exit the National grid.
Marinus will cause massive, unnecessary increases in our electricity bills.
The additional bird slaughtering windmills have the potential to drive the already critically endangered wedgetail eagle into extinction. If extra windmills are needed to help Victoria, build them in Victoria at the expense of Victorians.
Last time the lakes were almost dry, a shrewd businessman commented "If they can drain the lakes with one cable, think what they could do with two".
THE Hobart Stadium project is far too high on this government's priority list.
Health, education and essential infrastructure trumps it hands down.
Stop dreaming Jeremy and get on with advancing Tasmania for all.
