A woman who stole a vibrator and a black simul8 cock and ball toy, went on a stealing spree over a number of months, appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Michelle Lisa Perez, a 32 year-old woman, pleaded guilty to numerous stealing offences.
Police prosecutions said Perez stole numerous items with a partner, and the stolen goods rounded to a figure between $3500 and $4500.
Prosecutions said on October 1, 2021, Perez entered the Good Guys and proceeded to remove an Iphone valued at $1700.
The court was told Perez "forcibly removed" the iPhone from the display and exited the store without paying for the item.
On August 2, 2022, Perez stole a number of items from the Adult Shop in Launceston.
The prosecutor said the items included a gemini vibrator, an endless possibilities switch, a blue Berlin baby whip and a black suede flogger.
Perez also stole assorted stationery and pens worth a total of $392.32 from Officeworks in Invermay.
She stole three jackets to a total value of $950 the property of Macpac on April 28.
On a number of separate occasions, she also stole knives and alcohol.
Perez's solicitor, Hannah Goss, said her client was previously in a controlling relationship and was no longer with her partner.
She also told the court Perez was affected by illicit substances when she stole a number of items and should be considered for a drug treatment order.
Perez will be sentenced on December 15.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
