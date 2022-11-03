After the round-one bye and the ongoing poor weather, Perth are still yet to play a full game.
Coach Mat Devlin is hoping that changes this week against the Diggers after his Demons were 5-37 against ACL a fortnight ago before rain intervened.
"It's extremely frustrating, we haven't even played a game yet there's already a bit of a gap between us and the top sides," Devlin said.
"The boys are itching to get out and bat and I think it showed against ACL that we've just got to calm down and wait for the game to come to us."
Despite the Diggers recently getting called up to premier league, Devlin is no stranger to some of their players, including front-line bowler Mitch Quarrell, who he coached at their former side - the Tigers.
"They've got some really quality bowlers and a lot like Cam Martin from ACL, if you let them get on top early she's a bit of a tough slog," Devlin said.
"So we've got to make sure that we pick our balls, pick our shots and don't take too many risks early."
Quarrell comes into the clash having taken three wickets in round one and is looking strong in the nets according to captain Lockie Mitchell.
Mitchell admitted he did not know too much about Perth, given the Diggers' short stint in the top grade.
"We don't really know what to expect but we know that the top teams are really powerful, so we'll just go in with an open mind and see what we can do on the weekend," he said.
Reigning premiers Hadspen host Trevallyn, with coach Liam Reynolds comparing this to round one.
Both sides haven't been able to do much training recently and Reynolds is looking for his outfit to go back to basics.
"We're just looking to play to our strengths, back ourselves in and keep it simple," he said.
"We need to do the little things right - keeping it tight with the ball and partnerships with the bat."
Trevallyn coach Drew Clark is well aware of how dangerous the Chieftains can be, praising Reynolds.
"They are a pretty well-rounded side, they don't have any obvious weaknesses," Clark said.
"Early wickets are going to be key to get into their middle order and try and get Liam into the game as early as possible because he's so devastating if he's there at the end.
"Batting 40 overs is key as well, if we bat 40 overs, we can put a competitive score on and see what happens."
The round's other two matches see Western Tiers host Longford in a cross-town battle and Evandale Panthers travel to Legana - with ACL having the handy long-weekend bye.
