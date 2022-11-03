The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston car show mini muster is a spin off of the Mini Club of Tasmania's Mini Festival

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated November 4 2022 - 11:39am, first published November 3 2022 - 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Museum assistant Finn Bosworth with a 1965 Morris Cooper S at the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A unique car show is on its way to Launceston this weekend for only the second time in its brief history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.