A unique car show is on its way to Launceston this weekend for only the second time in its brief history.
The Northern Mini Muster is a spin-off of the Mini Club of Tasmania's Mini Festival which was primarily held in the south for years.
Club president Nicole Neri said the festival's Launceston-based counterpart was created in 2020 after several members complained about the distance they had to travel to attend.
"Cars and owners were both starting to get a bit older so travel became an increasing issue," she said.
"We approached the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania and they allowed us to have the event at their premises for the day."
After the success of that particular event, Ms Neri said she spoke with the museum's manager Phil Costello and the duo agreed the event was a success and should e held at the Invermay facility every two years.
"We had about 35 cars last year and judging by our Facebook page's activity we've noticed a few more Mini owners have shown up around the state so we're hoping for an even bigger turnout this year," she said.
"Even though they're British vehicles, they're actually quite popular around Tasmania and Australia because of their fun to drive and they have a bit of novelty about them."
NAMT assistant Finn Bosworth said the event would be held at the museum on Sunday from 10am to 2pm and would be something car fans around Launceston would enjoy.
"Mini's are iconic and people really love them so I wouldn't be surprised to see a pretty big turnout this weekend," he said.
Entry to the show is free, however, entry to the museum would be discounted.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.