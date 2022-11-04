Tasmanian Labor leader Rebecca White is seeking an answer on what has delayed the state government's promised Tamar River Bridge.
Ms White said the bridge was a key election commitment by the Liberal government for two consecutive elections.
"They first committed in 2018, but in the 2021 election, [Liberal party] said that within 100 days, they would be asking for the federal government to provide some much funding," she said.
"It's been now been 551 days, and there's been no evidence that the government's done anything about securing any funding or progressing for feasibility study."
In June 2021, the Liberal Party committed to providing $80 million to the project and asking the commonwealth to fund the remaining $320 million in their first 100 days of office if elected.
The bridge was to connect west and east sides of the Tamar and help with traffic congestion in Launceston.
Ms White said the last head about the bridge was in March 2022 when the Labor party made enquiries.
"They have an obligation to keep their into the bargain and deliver the promise that they made to the community," she said.
Infrastructure minister Michael Ferguson said an extended deadline was required after an analysis of the bridge business case needed additional investigations and assessments.
These investigations and assessments include geotechnical, maritime and structural matters, as well as consideration of environmental, heritage and planning approval requirements.
"These are all progressing," Mr Ferguson said.
The results are not expected until early 2023 according to the department.
"Depending on the outcome of that business case, the government will make a decision on how further planning for the New Tamar River crossing will be progressed," Mr Ferguson said.
The proposal is being further refined on the expectation that federal funding will likely require the project to be reviewed by Infrastructure Australia.
Ms White said residents are feeling frustrated over the bridge and the effect on traffic.
She called on the government to "at least deliver some evidence that they're doing the work on [the bridge]".
"Otherwise people will have every right to feel very cynical about any future infrastructure promises they make," Ms White said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
