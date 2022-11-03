The next chapter is in sight for a boarded-up petrol station in the Launceston CBD.
The former site of Charles Street Caltex, situated opposite Princes Square and Coles, has been listed for sale two years after it closed to customers.
At the time, Caltex said the station was no longer economically viable.
Bowsers have been since removed from the site, and the remaining building is set to be demolished.
Decommissioning and remediation of the 1571 square metre site is understood to be ongoing.
PRD Hobart's Rychelle Brown said early expectations for the site were in the high $1 millions.
Mrs Brown said the site had received local and mainland interest, and was part of a group of 17 properties being sold by Ampol nationwide.
The property is zoned Urban Mixed Use, which allows for buildings up to 10 metres high under the Tasmanian Planing Scheme.
Expressions of interest close November 16.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
