$800 bargain buy emerges as chance for Devonport feature races

GM
By Greg Mansfield
November 3 2022 - 6:00pm
$800 buy King Island records his first win at Mowbray last month. Two more wins and he's now in Golden Mile contention. Pictures by Peter Staples
Piiink Beauty (inside) holds on to just beat stablemate Namabaale at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Codi Jordan rode a double on Wednesday night on Piiink Beauty (pictured) and Geegee Lucky Jess.

Horses that cost less than $1000 don't often win feature races but rejuvenated six-year-old King Island is heading in that direction after winning again at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

