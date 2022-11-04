George Town business owners were recognised on Thursday night as part of the Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.
The region's businesses won awards across several industries, including hospitality, retail, manufacturing, and agriculture, a testament to their resilience after COVID-19, according to James Cameron, president of the George Town Chamber of Commerce.
"Tasmania's border opened in mid-December last year and many businesses were impacted almost immediately as a wave of COVID swept through our community," Mr Cameron said.
"I was delighted to join our local businesses to celebrate how they have successfully adapted to a challenging operating environment over the past 12 months."
A total of 13 winners were recognized across 11 categories. Jake Chilcott and Dylan Zeeman shared the award for apprentice or trainee of the year, while Tasfix and Hicksy Hardware Garden and Landscaping shared the award for business achievement.
For Tasfix owner Adam Mason, it's the second year in a row the three-year-old business has been recognised at the awards.
Mr Mason said the business had gone from strength to strength in the past three years, but the unexpected success had not detracted from his goal of assisting the community.
"We're keeping the money in Tasmania and employing Tasmanians," Mr Mason said.
"We're just riding the wave and just trying to do things properly, and look after people along the way. That's really all we're trying to do."
Long-time George Town Seafood employee Pam Edson took out the Judge's Award for Excellence in Customer Service.
Ms Edson said she was surprised to be the recipient, but it was an "acknowledgment that people take on board what you say".
"All we can do is do our best, be polite and keep doing what we do," she said.
After having worked in the role for 23 years, Ms Edson said she had no plans of stepping back from the role.
Bell Bay Aluminium acting general manager Mark Gerrard praised the winners, noting that it was important to recognise "the sustainability of our local business community."
"We work closely with hundreds of local businesses across Tasmania and one thing they all have in common is their commitment to provide local employment, products and services to the community," Mr Gerrard said.
"It's important that through this awards program we support and encourage the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs in our region."
