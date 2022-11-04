The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

George Town Chamber of Commerce recognises local businesses at awards night

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
Updated November 4 2022 - 8:18pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judge's Award winner Pam Edson of George Town Seafoods, with George Town general manager Shane Power, at the Chamber of Commerce Business Awards on Thursday. Picture supplied

George Town business owners were recognised on Thursday night as part of the Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.