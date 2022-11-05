The Examiner

Petty political warfare turning us all off

By Barry Prismall
November 5 2022 - 7:30pm
I recall recently, that Jim Chalmers actually praised the Morrison government over some issue. But, he's mostly a negative, carping Treasurer, who never accepts blame or responsibility for challenges on his watch.

I HATE the trashy way politicians abuse and accuse each other, with fantastic claims of extravagances and incompetence.

