Petty political warfare turning us all off

I HATE the trashy way politicians abuse and accuse each other, with fantastic claims of extravagances and incompetence.
They play politics because they take us for fools.
They use hyperbole to churn out glib condemnation of opponents and solemn praise for supposedly unimpeachable colleagues, whom they believe are incapable of failure.
I simply switch off the moment they switch to typical attack lines.
The federal opposition has seized on a broken Labor promise to cut energy bills by $275, in the face of huge increases to energy costs.
Never mind that the new government has been hit with a transnational perfect storm of Ukraine, rising interest rates, rising fuel and food prices, rising inflation and endless increases in mortgage repayments.
But still the opposition ignores the reality in favour of simplistic attack lines, like forcing the government to honour wealthy tax cuts in the current climate.
Similarly, the government keeps recycling a mantra of how its predecessors left behind a trillion dollars of debt.
They ignore how the former government had to spend gob-smacking amount of money to fight the virus, keep people employed and save the economy from collapse.
Secondly, yes, gross debt has reached $927 billion or almost a trillion dollars according to the budget papers, but net debt, where the liability is to some degree offset by assets, is $573 billion.
Yes it's a big lump of money, but the budget papers explain how gross debt is due to significant factors such as higher borrowing costs, higher interest rates and the rising cost of the NDIS.
Blaming everything on your predecessors is a tiresome, lazy, repetitive, broken record.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese refers to the former government as a "lazy, decade old Liberal Government..."
Treasurer Jim Chalmers can't help himself:
"It will take more than one budget to make up for nine years of missed opportunities and messed up priorities under the Liberals."
And then: "... with a budget that's heaving with a trillion dollars of Liberal Party debt ..."
Similarly Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is hostage to the attack script.
"... on 97 occasions, (the government said) that families would see a $275 reduction in their power prices. They're now being told it's a 56 per cent increase."
In another interview:
"Well, I believe very strongly that firstly, the big part of the Liberal Party history has been to clean up Labor messes."
These people are supposedly the cream of their communities, having jumped through numerous hoops to get pre-selected and then elected and re-elected.
And yet, they have failed to grasp the expectations of voters.
They still haven't a clue.
Do they really think we're going to collapse in wonder at their inspiring oratory, when all they do is blend a few facts with a juke box of attack lines?
I recall recently, that Jim Chalmers actually praised the Morrison government over some issue.
But, he's mostly a negative, carping Treasurer, who never accepts blame or responsibility for challenges on his watch.
Some ministers and opposition MPs have toned down their invective because they can clearly see it is counter productive.
Notice how Peter Dutton premised his budget reply speech with praise for some government initiatives in Chalmers' first budget.
I blame ministerial minders.
They think they're doing the right thing by preparing speeches, media release and Question Time briefs to make their boss appear super tough and partisan.
It becomes comical when ministers parrot exactly the same attack phrases at different media events, because a propaganda unit has sent them all the same attack points for the day.
I've had my days of writing media releases and speeches, and you can disappear down a dark, bleak cavern trying to write sincere stuff around these trite excuses for debate, ideas and policy.
I'm an instant fan of someone who tells it like it is, without the hyperbole and propaganda.
I'm also an instant fan of a politician who realises that neither side of politics has a mortgage on wisdom.
So, we're stuck with a party system that breeds division, while all the time they're trying to convince voters that they are the ones who can unite the population.
I don't expect politics to be an endless love-in, but I do expect the contest of ideas to be the source of intelligent, respectful, mature, robust debate.
Trouble is, both sides want power.
It's the top priority above all else and it's in their DNA to decide that power can only stem from bullying and negative sarcasm.
The only quarter of parliament reliable enough to properly evaluate policies is independent MPs, but some usually favour one side over the other.
Still, any politician aspiring to greater things, like leader of the nation, should start with a personal ban on aggressive, cliché-driven propaganda.
If they can manage that, even as a matter of style, they're well on their way to stardom.
