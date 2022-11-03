The Examiner
The Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal has rejected a proposal to build a cable car up Mount Wellington

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated November 3 2022
The proposal of the Mount Wellington Cableway Company would see a visitor centre built near the mountain's peak. File picture.

Plans for a cable car up Mount Wellington have been dashed for now, after the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal on Thursday refused an application by the project company appealing the Hobart City Council's decision to refuse a permit last year.

