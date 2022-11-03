Plans for a cable car up Mount Wellington have been dashed for now, after the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal on Thursday refused an application by the project company appealing the Hobart City Council's decision to refuse a permit last year.
The Mount Wellington Cableway Company proposed constructing a large visitor centre near the pinnacle, with three pylons of between 35 metres and 55 metres in height supporting the cable, and a 3,400 square metre base station near South Hobart.
It also proposed construction of a 2.2-kilometre access road.
TASCAT noted that the Hobart City Council had published 26 grounds for refusal of the project last year, and in its decision on Thursday, it concluded that the project proponents had failed in their appeal of 18 of them.
The company now has 30 days to launch an appeal of the decision in the Tasmanian Supreme Court.
City of Hobart Lord Mayor, Anna Reynolds, said she was pleased with the outcome.
"This decision vindicates the City of Hobart's process and the council's original vote to refuse this planning application," she said.
"We would encourage the proponent to accept the TASCAT's comprehensive decision on this proposal. However should they appeal the decision then any such appeal would go before the Supreme Court".
One of the biggest advocates of the project, Luke Martin, chief executive officer of the Tourism Industry Council of Tasmania, said "enough is enough" state and local governments needed to determine a clear plan for the mountain.
"The fact is the mountain needs infrastructure investment and a sustainable, safe, long term transport solution to the summit. Anyone who denies this has their head in the sand," he said.
"It is Hobart's most visited and iconic attraction, yet the visitor infrastructure is stuck in the dark ages. The road was never designed to cope with the numbers it's accommodating, and the visitor infrastructure and amenities are third world."
Federal Member for Clark, Andrew Wilkie, said the cable car proposal "never satisfied sensible social, environmental and economic criteria".
"Regrettably the debate around the cable car has divided Hobart. But the effect the development would have had on the mountain was always much too great, and it's now important that the proponents abandon the project for good and let the community put the whole sorry saga behind it," he said.
