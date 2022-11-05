Three friends are sharing their love of art by joining together for an exhibition at the Windsor Gallery, Riverside. Edna Broad, Marilyn Theisel and Sandra Henderson have created and gathered new and old paintings to display in the gallery, which showcase their different artistic tastes and techniques in their exhibition Triple Treat.
Edna is a full time artist and works from her home studio in Invermay, northern Tasmania. Her paintings respond to the natural environment, particularly the coastal and wetlands areas of Tasmania, often alternating between realism and abstraction.
Sandra loves trying new media and techniques and she has explored watercolour, miniatures, en-caustic, alcohol inks and mixed media. Her latest passion is acrylics with texture paste on canvas to create highly textured and colourful works. She is inspired by nature and loves painting the flora and fauna of our beautiful Tasmanian environment.
Marilyn Janet Theisel said growing up in a Defence Force family meant constant change as postings took her family around Australia, as well as England.
"Later I travelled with my husband and family living in different continents. These changes of culture, lifestyle and environment has impacted on the way I express my work, colours, textures and choices of subjects," she said.
Check out the artworks at the Windsor Community Centre, Riverside on display until December 9.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
