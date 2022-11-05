The Examiner
New art exhibition at Windsor Gallery entitled 'Triple Treat'

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
November 5 2022
Edna Broad, Jess Greene, Marilyn Theisel and Sandra Henderson at the exhibition. Supplied picture

Three friends are sharing their love of art by joining together for an exhibition at the Windsor Gallery, Riverside. Edna Broad, Marilyn Theisel and Sandra Henderson have created and gathered new and old paintings to display in the gallery, which showcase their different artistic tastes and techniques in their exhibition Triple Treat.

