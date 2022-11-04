The Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra has released its 2023 concert season, a rich and varied program catering to all tastes and audience segments. In the words of chief conductor and artistic director Eivind Aadland "it's a season that celebrates our versatility and artistry".
"We celebrate our 75th anniversary next year - the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1948 - and we're marking that milestone with a gala concert that I'll be conducting in Hobart's Federation Concert Hall on 25 March featuring music by Rachmaninov and Tchaikovsky, including the latter's Piano Concerto No 1, with soloist Luk Vondrek," Aadland said.
The 47-piece TSO will be augmented by musicians from the Australian National Academy of Music for this gala celebration, giving us the capacity to program Rachmaninov's dazzling Symphonic Dances.
"In our anniversary year, we're delighted to welcome back artists who have forged a relationship with us over the years, including conductors Johannes Fritzsch, Giordano Bellincampi, Elena Schwarz, Otto Tausk and Marko Letonja; pianist Jayson Gillham and violinist and composer Hennig Kraggerud. Other soloists making return visits include violinists Benjamin Beilman and Ilya Gringolts, and pianist Simon Trpeski," Aadland said.
"Our 75th anniversary is also a time to build new relationships and we're especially pleased to welcome for the first time Stefan Dohr, Principal Horn with the Berlin Philharmonic, who performs concertos by Mozart and Richard Strauss in a single concert; and Australian pianist Daniel de Borah, soloist in Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3.
"Performed without an interval and lasting for about an hour, our 6PM concerts offer enticing repertoire - we commence with a concert featuring the Double Bass Concerto, 'Wolf Totem', by Tan Dun - and a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Think of it as 'after-work drinks' with friends which segue into an orchestral concert finishing early enough to still get dinner afterwards."
One of the more unusual offerings in 2023 is Sky Burial, a performance in Hobart on 11 March of Fauré's Requiem performed as a live soundtrack to a film by acclaimed British visual artist Mat Collishaw. "I have a deep personal interest in contemporary art," Aadland said. "so am particularly looking forward to combining my two passions in this one concert."
The TSO's principal performance venue in Launceston, Albert Hall, is currently undergoing renovation works and is unavailable for use in 2023. The orchestra's activities in northern Tasmania next year include an enticing series of concerts and events at historic Woolmers Estate, outside Longford, including chamber music performances, orchestra live streams and value-added experiences including high tea, Christmas in July and Q&A and In-Conversation sessions.
For full details of the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra's 2023 season, go to tso.com.au.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals.
