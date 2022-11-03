A top-of-the-table clash could decide the minor premiership after round 9 results saw powerhouses Trevallyn Titans 2 and Deloraine Warriors move further ahead.
The Titans 2 were victors in the Trevallyn derby 5/32 to 1/20. The scorecard was misleading in a contest that finished almost an hour after the scheduled time.
Jeff Speer narrowly overcame an in-form Nick Hookway 6/4, John Marik accounted for Josh Chugg and skipper Glenn Clifford found some singles form with a 6/3 win against his opposite number Dave Beattie.
Marik/Clifford overcame Chugg/Beattie 6/2 early on but Hookway/Chugg returned the favour in the final doubles rubber against the tiring veterans Speer/Marik.
Sandwiched in between was a scoreline more befitting the overall contest; a 6/5 tiebreak win to Speer and Clifford against Hookway and Beattie.
The Warriors snuck one ladder point closer to Titans 2 thanks to a 6/36 to 0/14 whitewash of Riverside Hewitt.
Hewitt were without their main man Andrew Roberts and were no match for Deloraine, led by the unbeaten Jason Fletcher.
Fletcher and youngsters Jack Heathcote (6/2 v Patrick Michael) and Thomas Gleeson (6/1 v Dennis Harding) easily accounted for their singles opponents with Hewitt fairing only slightly better in the doubles.
The final contest was another demolition as Riverside Rafter, without number one Josh Partridge, limped to a 6/36 to 0/11 loss against Riverside deMinaur.
Doug Sheppard had the task of filling the top spot and was unable to match Campbell Young in a 6/1 singles loss, while his captain Ryan Walker fared similarly in his new number two position against Daniel Binns.
Fill in Arwen Koesmapahlawan put up the biggest fight of the evening for Hewitt, going down to Fletcher Young 6/4.
The win gives deMinaur an outside chance of a finals berth with a strong finish to the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.