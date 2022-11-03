The Examiner
Trevallyn Titans 2 and Deloraine Warriors leading Tennis North

By Ben Holden
November 3 2022 - 11:00am
Trevallyn Titans 2's John Marik. Picture by Josh Partridge

A top-of-the-table clash could decide the minor premiership after round 9 results saw powerhouses Trevallyn Titans 2 and Deloraine Warriors move further ahead.

