Cricket North players preparing for weekend double

While all teams are keen for a bumper weekend of Greater Northern Cup cricket, there's been juggling to do when it comes to selection.
There's five matches on Saturday and five on Sunday which means most teams have players unavailable or others that will need to be managed.
Launceston take on Burnie at West Park Oval on Saturday before battle with Westbury at NTCA no. 1 on Sunday.
Coach Andy Gower said his troops would be looking to keep their extras to a minimum after falling to Sheffield last weekend.
"We pick up two of our more experienced bowlers in Tom Gray and Daniel Smith who will be back in over the weekend so we'll look to them to lead the way," Gower said.
"But 20-odd extras in wides last week really was the difference between winning and losing. So a focus this week is to tidy up that side of our game."
All-rounder Ben Humphrey is also returning after being unavailable.
Gower said Charlie Taylor would wicket-keep on Saturday.
"Charlie is an up-and-coming young player with a lot of skill behind the stumps and we're looking forward to giving him some opportunities," he said.
"He played a few games last year and he'll become our number one keeper this year."
Meanwhile, the Lions are hopeful Indian import Nikhil Bhatkar will make his debut.
"He was going to play against Ulverstone but unfortunately the weather didn't work in our favour so hopefully we can debut him on Sunday against Westbury," Gower said.
The Lions will draw on their depth this weekend.
"Back-to-back cricket is always difficult so we'll rest some guys," he said.
"We've got some older guys in our team that won't play both days so we'll mix and match a bit."
"We've got guys unavailable on Sunday due to work so we'll go in with two quite different sides on the weekend."
Gower is encouraging his batsmen to play with intent.
"Sheffield bowled a very good line and length and set a ring field and we just got bogged down," he said.
"This week the focus has been on batting with intent and making sure we're turning over the strike more regularly, so we're striking 75 plus rather than 40 or 50."
South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson said bowler Ian Labrooy was in the mix for selection after being unavailable.
The Knights recorded their first victory last weekend against Devonport and venture to Ulverstone on Saturday. They have a bye on Sunday.
"We're obviously thrilled with getting that win on the board but we're not getting ahead of ourselves, we know we've got to keep fronting up and playing good games of cricket to keep that momentum rolling," Jackson said.
The skipper said the Knights had great respect for Ulverstone.
"They've certainly always been one the better sides on the coast," he said.
"I think they've probably had our number the last couple of times we've played them.
"We know we're in for a good contest and we'll have to play well to beat them."
South are looking to improve their start with the ball.
Mowbray skipper Luke Scott is expecting changes with John Hayes, Spencer Hayes and Ben Spinks likely returning to the Greater Northern Raiders.
The Eagles welcome Sheffield on Saturday before facing Riverside at Windsor Park on Sunday.
"It's a real opportunity. If you can have a good weekend, you can start to make a move on the table," Scott said.
"It'll be a challenge, there hasn't been too many full games played so far this season. Two full games will certainly test the bowlers out."
Scott anticipates a tough match-up with Sheffield who have handy players like skipper Alex King and Marc Simonds. They're also preparing for a big clash against Riverside.
"They have some guys who can take the game away from you like Tom Garwood who has done it a couple of times to us in the last few seasons," Scott said.
Westbury hosts Latrobe on Saturday before a grand final rematch with Launceston at NTCA no.1.
Skipper Daniel Murfet said his troops were keen to put two strong performances together.
"The boys are pretty eager to get out there and try and get to work because we've only had the one little game so far that didn't really go the distance," he said.
Murfet said the Shamrocks were fortunate almost all of their players were available for the two days.
Matty Allen will come into the side for Joel Lloyd on Sunday who has work.
The game against Launceston has significance given points will go towards the one-day cup and season proper.
"It's a big game and Launnie being up there the last couple of years with us as well adds another element to it," Murfet said.
"They won the premiership two years ago and we won it last year against them. So it's a pretty big game and we know they've got quality players and if they play well it makes it difficult for us. But at the same time, I'd like to think that if we're good, we can nullify their efforts just as much."
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell said Tom Lewis, who was away last weekend, and Tom Garwood, who was on holidays earlier this season, were right to go.
The Blues haven't played since mid-October so are pleased to see the forecast is favorable.
"The weather's looking good and it's been a pretty dry week so we're all excited to get out there," Mackrell said.
"I feel like everything's been going really well at training. So it's just a matter of getting out in the field and trying to execute a few of our plans."
Mackrell said the Blues would look to take the game on and their first mission is overcoming Devonport at Windsor Park.
"Tyler Dell is always a danger with the bat so we'll be looking to take his wicket early," he said.
The Blues will be trying to nullify the likes of Luke Scott and James Storay when they take on Mowbray on Sunday.
"They're another team that's always been competitive and you always come up against them expecting a tightly-fought contest," Mackrell said.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
