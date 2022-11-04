Today until Monday
The Tasmanian Craft Fair is celebrated as the largest working craft fair in the Southern Hemisphere, and although it was affected by COVID disruptions the event is back in full swing. This November long weekend, the Deloraine-based fair returns to its full size with a few new additions that promise to give attendees of all ages a great day (or two) out. About 20 per cent of the exhibitors will be there for the first time. Each year there are new crafts being added, some to tempt tastebuds, others to be worn, or even more to furnish your home. . For more information and tickets visit tascraftfair.com.au
Saturday
One of Northern Tasmania's most loved and longest-running agricultural shows is back for its 158th year. Organisers say the Westbury Show continues to pride itself on being a truly agricultural focused show, with fun also mixed in. The show also features activities such as wood-chopping, an alpaca display, an animal nursery and motorbikes. There are also the much-loved favourites on offer such as sideshow alley and show bags. The Westbury show is the state's third oldest agricultural show. For more information visit wesburyshow.com.au
November 10-13
Tasmania's finest sparkling houses will once again come together to showcase their best cuvées at the Effervescence Tasmania Sparkling Wine Festival from November 10-13. Now in its eighth year, Effervescence Tasmania brings guests to Northern Tasmania with the opportunity to sample over 50 sparkling wines from around Tasmania, poured by the people who grow and make them. For more information visit effervescencetasmania.com
November 12
Spring has well and truly sprung, with numerous garden events happening in the next few weeks. Gardenfest is being held on November 12 and 13 at Entally Estate. Gardenfest is Entally Estate's annual celebration of spring. Featuring a wide variety of stalls from plants, garden ornaments & homewares, there is something for the whole family. For more information visit entallyestate.com.au/gardenfest-nov
November 19
Gardens are opening for Longford Blooms this year on the 19th and 20th of November. Stroll through ten of Longford's most beautiful private gardens, including two historic gardens that have not been open to the public before.Multiple stalls selling rare plants, roses, garden sculpture, garden related craft, gin and more. Tickets available from the Village Green Longford on the day or online from Trybooking https://www.trybooking.com/CBZME
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.