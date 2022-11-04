The Tasmanian Craft Fair is celebrated as the largest working craft fair in the Southern Hemisphere, and although it was affected by COVID disruptions the event is back in full swing. This November long weekend, the Deloraine-based fair returns to its full size with a few new additions that promise to give attendees of all ages a great day (or two) out. About 20 per cent of the exhibitors will be there for the first time. Each year there are new crafts being added, some to tempt tastebuds, others to be worn, or even more to furnish your home. . For more information and tickets visit tascraftfair.com.au