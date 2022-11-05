People will soon be contacted over failure to vote

Those who failed to vote in Tasmania's inaugural compulsory local government elections can expect to receive a fine in the mail in the coming months.
A TEC spokesperson confirmed that enrolled people who did not return their postal ballots will soon be contacted.
"Where the electoral commissioner determines that an elector has provided a valid and sufficient reason for not having voted, they will be fully excused from any further action," they said.
Reasons may include people being incapable of voting in the election; or not entitled to vote in the election; or a person believing it is part of the elector's religious duty to abstain from voting.
This is the first Tasmanian local government election to have compulsory voting.
The fine for not voting in a parliamentary compulsory election is $34.60
The council election saw a higher-than-expected returned ballot rate of 84.79 per cent for all of Tasmania, an increase of 30 per cent from the 2018 elections which saw a state-wide average of around 55 per cent.
An infringement notice will be issued because the reason given for failing to vote is determined by the commissioner to not be valid and the penalty has not been paid.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
