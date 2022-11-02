Politicians indifferent to plight of poor

The Examiner
Editorial | Politicians indifferent to plight of the poor

By Editorial
Updated November 3 2022 - 8:38am, first published 7:00am
The bleak news for the more than one in eight, or over 3.3 million Australians, living in poverty is that neither the Albanese government or the Coalition seems to care enough about their plight, or their votes, to even consider direct cost-of-living relief.

