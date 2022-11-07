Last week, the Australian Sports Commission reported that the number of adults getting active for mental health reasons has virtually doubled in the last five years.
The ASC's AusPlay report, which provided intriguing participation insights for key demographic groups across the nation, stated that the number had gone up from 16 per cent in 2017 to 31 per cent today.
Aside from just the mental health benefits, it said Australians are increasingly participating in sport and physical activity for fun, social reasons and to be outdoors.
Maybe a global pandemic has some positives.
ASC chief executive Kieren Perkins said the results highlight a change in the way Australians are getting active. And he knew a bit about keeping active did Perkins, especially from lane eight.
"We are seeing more Australians engage in activities such as bushwalking, yoga, pilates and exergaming which can be enjoyed at times and locations that suit them," said the two-time 1500-metre freestyle Olympic champion.
Keen to learn more - particularly what exergaming is - I dived in quicker than, well, Kieren Perkins.
Impressively detailed, the report highlights many surprising trends and suggests, somewhat paradoxically, that the legacy of COVID-19 may be a slightly healthier population.
It also offers the opportunity to compare Tasmanian involvement in sport and recreation with the national picture.
For instance, bushwalking continues to be popular among males. Across the nation, some 872,000 men went bushwalking in the last 12 months, making it the third most popular non-sport activity after walking and fitness/gym.
Quite where walking becomes bushwalking is unclear - presumably when the asphalt ends.
And while 7.1 per cent of Australians bushwalk, in Tasmania the figure is 11.7 per cent, or 50,935 people.
Presumably, this is largely due to the proliferation of bushwalking opportunities available to Tasmanians and, speaking from experience, there are few pastimes more beneficial to mental health than scaling the Jacksons Creek Track to Lake Myrtle, climbing Barn Bluff or a multitude of similar experiences.
However, bushwalking was relegated to fourth spot among non-sport activities for women with yoga making a powerful surge up to third.
Meanwhile, martial arts and sailing also made the list for most popular sports for Australians aged 55-plus.
Almost half of under-14s are taking part in organised outside-of-school sport or physical activity at least once a week with the most popular activities being swimming, football and soccer for boys and swimming, dancing and gymnastics for girls.
Swimming wasn't slow to embrace its popularity. Within a day, Swimming Australia issued a press release welcoming the new data "highlighting swimming as the sport of choice for Australian kids".
Swimming Australia general manager Kirin Lindop said: "It's exciting for our sport, and the industry as a whole to see so many Australians engaging in activity post pandemic."
The report makes for particularly interesting reading when it breaks down sporting participation into individual states.
Swimming remains the top activity for children in Tasmania as it is Australia. However, some sports are practised noticeably more here than across the nation.
Soccer has a 14.5 per cent participation rate across Australia but rises to 17.2 in Tasmania, gymnastics leaps from 9.7 to 11.7, basketball from 7.4 to 8.6 while the biggest increase is in organised athletics which jumps from 5 per cent nationally to 10.6 in Tasmania.
And while football accounts for 8 per cent of national activity, it drops to 7.5 in Tasmania. Viewed another way, 6.6 per cent of Tasmanians play soccer compared to 4.1 per cent who play football.
Almost enough to suggest the state might be better off looking to join the A-League instead of the AFL.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
