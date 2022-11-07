The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Australian Sports Commission AusPlay report highlights swimming and bushwalking participation

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
November 7 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cradle Mountain as viewed from Barn Bluff. Picture by Rob Shaw

Last week, the Australian Sports Commission reported that the number of adults getting active for mental health reasons has virtually doubled in the last five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.