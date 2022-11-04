Woman busted with weed after 4.20pm

A woman who used cannabis was busted just after 4.20pm by police on July 11, 2022 and was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court for a number of drug related offences.
Krystelle Gordon pleaded guilty in the courtroom to possessing a controlled plant (cannabis), unlawful possession of property, using a controlled plant and selling a controlled drug.
Police prosecutions said on July 13, 2021 at about 4.25pm, police from a drug investigation unit attended an address at Longford and searched the premises.
Prosecutors said police found a cannabis mix in the lounge room which weighed about 1 gram, and also found a police badge in the master bedroom in a draw containing Gordon's clothes
She indicated to police she smoked cannabis from a bong or a joint on July 11, and would use the drug to assist with pain and sleep.
Prosecutors said she also sold Oxycodone on an ad hoc basis.
"In regards to the selling of a controlled drug, she stated she had been supplying Oxycodone for over five years," they said.
"She stated at his request she would purchase either one or two 30 milligram tablets from someone in Launceston."
Prosecutors said she was paid $1 per microgram and $10 for fuel.
Gordon represented herself in court and was disappointed in her actions and said she was hopeful she wouldn't appear in court again.
She also said she had no intention of using the police badge for anything.
Gordon was fined $600 for her offences. She was also ordered to pay court costs of $200 and a levy of $60. Convictions were recorded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.