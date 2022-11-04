The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

Krystelle Gordon sentenced for drug posession

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
November 4 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman busted with weed after 4.20pm

A woman who used cannabis was busted just after 4.20pm by police on July 11, 2022 and was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court for a number of drug related offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.