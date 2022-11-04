Anastasia McBride was pregnant and asymptomatic when she was diagnosed with gynaecological cancer earlier this year.
Five days later, the thirty-three-year-old was having surgery to save her life.
"It was a big shock, because I wasn't sick. And I was pregnant," Ms McBride said.
"Obviously, I had all these thoughts running through my head: what's gonna happen with my baby; what's gonna happen in the future; how are we going to deal with this?"
Although McBride is now on the other side of a series of surgeries and radiation therapies, and has a healthy four-month-old baby boy, the diagnosis has changed her life.
Gynaecological cancers affect over 6600 women a year in Australia, with about 1 in 18 women diagnosed with some form of gynaecological cancer in their lifetime.
Treatments are often invasive, and can lead to long-term complications which impact bladder and bowel function, as well as mental health and overall quality of life.
But Ms McBride said the insidious cancer needed wider attention.
"There's just not enough conversation around it," she said.
"Breast cancer is huge - everybody knows about it. But not many people know about this."
Rotary Tasmania hopes to change this with a new project to support clinical trials for women diagnosed with gynaecological cancer.
Rotary Tasmania District Governor Bob Calvert said after seeing a presentation by Dr Allison Black, who leads clinical trials for the Tasmanian Gynaecological Oncology Service, he was inspired to support the initiative.
"Rotary traditionally has been very much male focused regarding health programs, and I felt it was high time that we gave the women in our state equal opportunity to look at what we could do with this less-well known cancer," Mr Calvert said.
"Without those trials, you can't always come up with a remedy, and there's a financial gap, of course, between what they are able to possibly claim and what the cost is."
The project aims to raise awareness, support and funding for the trials through a statewide campaign that will call on local businesses, groups and individuals to partner with the group.
Through the sale of their merchandise, and partnership with other organisations, Rotary said it aims to give every woman in the state the opportunity to participate in the clinical trials who may need it.
But Rotary Tasmania co-Chair Biddy Fisk said the project was also about raising awareness among the public.
"One of the problems is that it's just not caught early enough, because the symptoms are often vague, or you just don't have any symptoms until it's metastasized," Ms Fisk said.
"There's a misconception among the general public that the pap smear tests all cancers - it doesn't, it only tests for cervical cancer - there's no relationship to the other gynaecological cancers."
Although the survival rates for gynaecological cancers remain lower than breast cancer, Tasmania's gynaecological oncology services are accessible statewide for assistance.
Along with Dr Black's clinical trial unit at the Royal Hobart Hospital, specialised surgeons Dr Michael Bunting and Dr Nicole Krzys travel statewide to review patients.
But Dr Black said ongoing social stigma around the female reproductive system meant people were not having open discussions about their health.
"The idea for the project is recognition so that when we are talking about it, we can get the word out there about how people can get diagnosed earlier," she said.
"But also the project raises hope for women with gynaecological cancers that there might be further research to help them, and provide hope that other people in the future won't have to go through what they're going through as well."
City of Launceston councillor and Levee Food Co. co-owner Alex Britton is one of the business owners who have already jumped on board for the project.
The newly-elected councillor said supporting the project through selling some of the merchandise was his way of giving back to the community.
"When you hear about statistics around diagnosis, anyone should really take that on board," Cr Britton said.
"And if you're in a position to at least aid other people trying to do something about it, you probably should."
