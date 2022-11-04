The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Rotary Tasmania begin gynaecological cancer project

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
November 5 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anastasia McBride with her fourth-month-old baby and Rotary Tasmania co-Chair Biddy Fisk. Picture by Rod Thompson

Anastasia McBride was pregnant and asymptomatic when she was diagnosed with gynaecological cancer earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.