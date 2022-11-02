Baptist Church needs the City of Launceston councils support for the interstate sale of a 150-year-old organ.
The Baptist Union of Tasmania needs to seek approval to remove heritage items Frederick Streets Bevington pipe organ organ and Kauri pine pews which were installed in the church in 1885.
St Dominic's Catholic Church in Camberwell, Victoria agreed to acquire the organ.
The Baptist Union of Tasmania sold Christ church and Milton Hall after 38-years in 2021.
While the properties sold, the pews and organ did not and the Baptist Church must remove them before March 2023 or face financial penalties.
The church did encourage the new owner to regain the organ and were also unsuccessful to find a buyer in Tasmania.
The pews will be sold to timber merchants specialising in repurposing used timber for furniture and fittings.
Some pews will be used for to fabricate furnishings and fittings in Christ Church, a central pew and side pew will be displayed in the church.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.