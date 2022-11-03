The Examiner
New videos produced by TEER explore aquatic ecosystems within Tasmania

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
November 3 2022 - 3:54pm
Filming of TEER natural values series. Picture: Supplied

A new education campaign launched by the Tamar Estuary and Esk Rivers program explores the aquatic ecosystems and our use of waterways.

