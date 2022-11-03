A new education campaign launched by the Tamar Estuary and Esk Rivers program explores the aquatic ecosystems and our use of waterways.
The TEER program has produced a series of eight videos and fact sheets that uncovers some of the natural values of the Tamar estuary and its catchment and how these enhance the ways communities interact with waterways.
The series highlights values throughout the catchment and along various zones of the estuary featuring information about vegetation, wetland and saltmarsh communities.
TEER program manager Darren McPhee said the series largely focused on the Tamar Estuary, and its catchment.
"The Tamar estuary and Esk river support cultural, recreational, environmental and economic values that are important to our community, who care about the health of local waterways.
"This video series will increase awareness of many values of the estuary and catchment, both above and below the water, as well as actions we can take to play our part in caring for the rich and diverse aquatic ecosystem in our backyard," he said.
The new video series will be released with accompanying fact sheets to give the community an opportunity to dive deeper into each topic.
Discover Ranger for the Parks and Wildlife Service, Sharon Kent, said the wetlands are important to people and nature.
"They are home to a wide range of local and migratory species, including some nationally threatened species, and provide recreational opportunities such as walking and bird watching," she said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
