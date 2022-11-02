Police illegally obtained drug case evidence, judge rules

Packages of meth obtained by police investigating alleged drug trafficking in Devonport can not be used as evidence by prosecutors, a judge has ruled.
Members of the Tasmania Police drug squad were blasted as "reckless" by Supreme Court Judge Tamara Jago, who said parcels posted to a Devonport address were illegally intercepted.
She clarified that it was not "calculated disregard" for the law, but that the officers displayed a "cavalier attitude towards compliance".
Three men had been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance on the basis of the investigation.
In a ruling published on Tuesday, Justice Jago said an investigation began in September 2017 when an Australia Post employee became suspicious of packages being delivered to a Drake Street, Devonport address.
Shortly after, police collected a parcel from the Devonport Mail Centre, which was was found to contain methylamphetamine.
The judge said the package was collected by police without a warrant and no "evidence as to the legal basis they considered they were acting pursuant to when they opened the package" was provided to the court.
Justice Jago said an order was then issued by police instructing Australia Post staff to intercept mail sent to several named people at an Elizabeth Street address and retain it for examination.
She said no evidence was given why the Elizabeth Street address was used given the initial package was bound for Drake Street, nor what basis Tasmania Police had to issue such a mail stop.
"No counsel was able to refer me to any authority where there had been a consideration of the legality of such a process," Justice Jago said.
She also said the Australia Post employees had acted illegally by alerting Tasmania Police in the manner that they did, and not in accordance with the legislative act governing the organisation.
Nevertheless, multiple packages found containing methylamphetamine were intercepted in September and October 2017.
She said the discovery was "extremely important in the proceedings" and if not admitted as evidence "the Crown case will most likely fail", but that in the circumstances it was evidence "unfairly obtained".
"The behaviour of Tasmania Police involved quite grave contraventions of the law," she said.
"They simply did not give sufficient thought nor attention to the legality of what they were doing, and to that end were reckless.
"I am heavily influenced however by what appears to me to have been a cavalier attitude towards compliance with the law.
"The evidence will not be admitted."
It is not yet clear whether the case will be pursued.
