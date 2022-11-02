A group of exceptional students have been recognised as this year's Launceston College Special Awards recipients.
These Special Awards include the Vicki Daymond Award, the college's highest honour given to the student of the year.
This year it was awarded to Angus Purtell.
"It's such an honour," he said.
"It was something I've always dreamed of, but never thought it would be me.
"I am so honoured to be receiving an award.
"I've been a part of the annual musical and given tours and helped with orientation days and other events within the school community."
Jack Ancher was the recipient of the Launceston College Ampol All Rounder Award.
"It's great to have that pat on the back and I feel proud to have achieved something like this," he said.
The Peggy Pegley award, one of Launceston College's oldest awards demonstrating continuity in the College's values of integrity, the pursuit of excellence and service to the college community has been won by Cecilia Bence.
Ms Bence said she was not expecting to be named as the award winner.
"I'm very flattered," she said.
"I have been a part of Amnesty LC, which is affiliated with Amnesty International.
"It has been such an honour as I have been able to do so many things I didn't think a school could provide."
Both Mr Purtell and Ms Bence said they planned to take gap years next year, whilst Mr Ancher said he planned to study at the Australian Maritime College in Newnham.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
