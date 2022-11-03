The 57th annual Steam Up event is happening on November 5 to 7.
Held at Pearn's Steam World in Westbury, the event will give attendees a chance to see the engines, ride on the train, listen to music, watch the Blacksmith at work, enjoy some refreshments from caterers, and explore the new exhibits and displays.
At the iconic volunteer-driven Westbury site, the event will feature activities and attractions for all - from colouring competitions and train rides to historic machinery.
Steam World secretary Robert Hill said with most attractions held within the large sheds, the event - its major fundraiser - would happen "come rain, come shine".
"It's a great family day out. We want to create a welcoming, friendly atmosphere and teach people about the machinery. We will have a little railway for the kids to go on and have some fun," he said.
"It's a community museum more than a commercial museum, it's all about the people and the volunteers that make this possible.
The event is supported by the Historical Machinery Club of Tasmania, who will be attending with various machines of their own.
The Pearn family agricultural contracting business operated for over 80 years in the Westbury district. In the 1950s, the Pearns recognised the passing of the steam era and began collecting engines, tractors, equipment and memorabilia.
Steam World has more than 200 significant pieces of equipment from massive vintage steam engines, to tractors, dozers, vehicles, domestic devices, steam launches, fire engines and many more.
The museum is the biggest collection of steam engines in the Southern Hemisphere.
Entry, from 9am each day, is at the standard price of $10 for Adults and $5 for children 5 years old and over.
The Pearn's Steam World Steam Up will run across Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9am to 4pm.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
