Long weekend event to showcase Australia's biggest steam engine collection

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
November 4 2022 - 3:30am
Volunteer Alan Hall of Exeter working at Pearns Steam World at Westbury. Picture by Paul Scambler

The 57th annual Steam Up event is happening on November 5 to 7.

