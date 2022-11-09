Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car
This fantastic family home includes four bedrooms, a family bathroom, an en-suite and three toilets.
Including spacious open-plan living, there are plenty of places to take in the view thanks to its large picture windows that overlook the stunning surrounds.
The huge master bedroom in pure luxury and includes a built-in robe and ensuite.
The remaining three bedrooms are all a good sizes, two of which have built-ins while the fourth bedroom could be a nursery or single room or study.
Reverse cycle heating/cooling is provided for year-round comfort plus a wood heater, a cosy inclusion for the Tasmanian winter.
Outside you will love the rock walls that greet you on this spacious 3,116m2 parcel of land with clear and easy care gardens.
There are both front and side decks to unwind and take in those river views.
A workshop for the home handyman all of this an easy 15-minute drive to the heart of Launceston via the East Tamar Highway.
Some of the home's best highlights include:
This is a wonderful Tasmanian opportunity so don't delay.
