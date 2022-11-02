Arts, craft and good food are on the cards for those attending this weekend's 41st edition of the Tasmanian Craft Fair.
The event will run from November 4 to 7, and will be held in picturesque Deloraine.
First held in 1981, the fair has grown to become the biggest arts and crafts display in Australia.
Director of the Tasmanian Craft Fair Michael Plunkett said that the event would be back to it's best after a few years of disruptions.
"Having recently experienced floods and the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic we have worked hard to present this year's event with a full complement of exhibitors and all venues back open after the reduced number of last year," he said.
"Our Rotary committee have had a busy couple of years adapting the event to keep up momentum - in 2020 it was online and in 2021 it was Tasmanian only.
"We know that for many craftspeople, our event is their major selling event of the year so that's why there's a real buzz about getting back to full size."
The event will feature entertainment, food stalls, live demonstrations, sheepdog trials and of course hundreds of arts and craft vendors.
The event will be held across eight different venues and six galleries and showcase over 200 exhibitors.
"The money we raise from this goes back into the community. This event is possible because of the 10,000 volunteer hours from the Rotary Club, the Apex Club, schools, the church groups, there is a really big community support for the event," Mr Plunkett said.
"Deloraine sees a swarm of visitors, especially from interstate during the long weekend and it truly sees the town come alive with activity."
Mr Plunkett said that the event is a true celebration of Tasmanian creators and around 30 per cent of the stall holders are coming to the event for the first time.
Every year the Tasmanian Craft Fair hand picks feature artists that reside in Tasmanian and have a talent for fine arts.
Featured artist Mae Finlayson and emerging artist Emma Magnusson-Reid are in the spotlight for this year.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online at tascraftfair.com.au or in person. Tickets can be used for the whole event. For more information visit the Tasmanian Craft Fair website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.