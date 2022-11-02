Pre-kinder kids missing out on health checks in regional Tasmania

Young children in regional Tasmania are missing out on key developmental health checks due to low availability of the state's child health and parenting services, according to one small community.
The East Coast community is now calling for a permanent child health nurse for their region after being told that child health check appointments are no longer available for their kids older then one.
Bicheno Primary School Association chair Rachel Jaeschke, speaking on behalf of the East Coast communities, has raised the alarm on children missing out on the two and four year old health checks.
Ms Jaeschke said up to 100 children in the Bicheno and St Helens areas are missing out because of a lack of access to the Child Health and Parenting Service (CHaPS) child health nurses once they turn one.
She said all Tasmanian children should have equal opportunity to optimise their health, learning, development and well-being during the period from birth to school age.
"Without adequate screening and a chance for parental concerns to be voiced, children of Bicheno and Coles Bay are at risk of slipping through the cracks at a crucial time in their early years development," Ms Jaeschke said.
"This further implicates when a school can access funding to assist a child with a developmental delay...The biggest losers here are the children, and it is simply not good enough."
She said the checks identify delays in speech, hearing, vision, fine and gross motor skills and behavioural issues in pre-kinder children.
"All children deserve and need access to CHaPs services throughout their early years and Jeremy Rockliff should prioritise delivering these services ahead of a $750 million stadium."
Labor leader Rebecca White said regular checks are critical for diagnosing developmental delays.
"It means children under five are not receiving timely important physical assessments for their developmental, vision and hearing checks and parents may be at risk of post-natal depression if they are unable to be provided with additional support," she said.
"Tasmanian Kinder Development Check (KDC) data, released in the Department of Education annual report, already indicates we are falling further behind the national average under this Liberal Government."
