The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

East Coast community calls for a permanent child health nurse after being told of no availability

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated November 2 2022 - 3:02am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pre-kinder kids missing out on health checks in regional Tasmania

Young children in regional Tasmania are missing out on key developmental health checks due to low availability of the state's child health and parenting services, according to one small community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.