Labor Bass MHA Michelle O'Byrne has called Education Minister Roger Jaensch "dismissive" of StudentWorks.
Mr Jaensch announced a new "hybrid" of StudentWorks, saying the 40-year-old system was not "connected" to modern streams of support for students struggling to engage.
Ms O'Byrne said it was clear Mr Jaensch didn't understand the value of the learning and the value of the work that takes places at StudentWorks.
"He sees it as a place for young people who aren't capable of succeeding," she said.
"The children who do struggle in the traditional school environment get strong, meaningful work pathways here."
Ms O'Byrne said Labor is happy work with the government to support StudentWorks.
"To close StudentWorks in all but in name is actually selling down the line the future of the students who use this facility," she said.
The facility currently has 35 students from across schools in Northern Tasmania.
It allows students to explore work pathways while still studying standard numeracy and literacy classes.
Study areas include metalwork, woodwork and catering.
In July 2022, it was announced funding for the program would continue at its current level until the end of the year.
Mr Jaensch said the facility had a bright future.
"Everyone has been focused on what's best for the children," he said.
Mr Jaensch said the Department of Education has been working with the StudentWorks board.
"We sat down with our Department of Education children and young people, with the Studentworks board to work out what's available now in our education system that wasn't available when StudentWorks was first invented to fill a gap," he said.
"What we've come up with is a hybrid which is being built right now, so that from next year we'll have a new version of StudentWorks."
Mr Jaensch said the program would be for students who "have disengaged or are failing to get involved with their education in the classroom".
"This is ensuring they come out with real learning and something to show for their education qualification," he said.
Mr Jaensch said what StudentsWorks "didn't necessarily do was help [students] to complete some of their basic learning around literacy and numeracy."
He said schools offer more to support students and learning.
"[StudentWorks] wasn't connected into the streams we have now that help to understand what it is that is preventing a young person from engaging with their learning. In some cases that might be disability, it may be some other support or adjustment to ensure they can learn well," Mr Jaensch said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
