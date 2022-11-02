After hours pharmacy phone line to keep people out of ED

Tasmanians continue to access emergency department care for minor ailments, leading the state government to fund a pharmacy advice line as part of its new trial.
The Tasmanian Pharmacist Afterhours Advice Line will be manned by registered pharmacists every night from 6pm until midnight.
Last week the Health Department asked the community reconsider trips to the Launceston General Hospital emergency department if they had non-life threatening conditions, advising that pharmacists might be a suitable alternative option for minor ailments.
Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the advice line would be open when regular pharmacies are closed.
"People can call the advice line when local pharmacies are closed and get the same expert advice on medicines and treating minor ailments, as well as ask questions related to the use of medications," Mr Rockliff said.
"The service will help more Tasmanians access the right care in the right place at the right time, while also reducing pressure on our emergency departments and other parts of the health system.
"At present, we often see patients with minor ailments go straight to the emergency department after hours when pharmacists have the skills and experience to help in many of these cases."
Mr Rockliff said the new service was part of the government's long term plan to build a sustainable and integrated health system where care and support services are delivered out of hospital and in the community.
He said the advice line would be delivered by the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia for an initial trial period as part of the GP After Hours Initiative.
"Funding has also been provided to a total of 13 GPs and pharmacies across the state to provide more after-hours health services to their local communities."
To access the Pharmacist Afterhours Advice Line, call 1300 742 769 between 6pm and midnight, seven days a week.
