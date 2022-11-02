The Examiner
Pharmacy advice line open for Tasmanians wanting advice after-hours for non-life threatening ailments

By Isabel Bird
Updated November 2 2022 - 3:02am, first published 2:08am
After hours pharmacy phone line to keep people out of ED

Tasmanians continue to access emergency department care for minor ailments, leading the state government to fund a pharmacy advice line as part of its new trial.

Isabel Bird

