Elyse Villani is the first to admit that her WBBL campaign has not started the way she would have hoped.
Across her first four innings as Hobart Hurricanes captain, the 33-year-old has scored just 19 runs from 41 deliveries.
"Of course I'd like to have more runs against my name and contributing more to the team in that way but I know T20 is a pretty fickle game and I've been playing it long enough to know that it comes around pretty quickly," she said.
"I think you've got to keep trusting your process and understand that we haven't had the rub of the green so far - just got to keep playing positive cricket, have that positive intent - and I have no doubt that it will turn around, hopefully sooner rather than later."
Sitting at two wins, a wash-out and two losses, the 99-time Australian representative described her side's start to the season as "really tough".
"Obviously we had some interesting conditions in Blacktown, the wash-out in Perth and then we went to Ballarat and it was another rain-affected game," she said.
"I just feel like we haven't quite had the momentum that we would have liked, so having the conditions taken into consideration, I actually think we are sitting pretty well."
The Hurricanes enter an important period of their season from Thursday night, playing three matches in five days in Hobart. It's their first stint in Tasmania, playing the Renegades on Thursday and Monday and the Heat on Sunday.
The Renegades have only won once but Villani knows they can be dangerous.
"You can sort of look at their season and say we match up really well with them but the thing with T20 cricket is that it only takes only player from an opposition to take it away from you," she said.
"We've had a couple of days off, so we've got to plan really well, we've got to think about who their dangerous players are and how we are going to counter that and we're not going to take them lightly, that's for sure.
"Having said that, knowing that if we put our best cricket forward, I've got no doubt that we'll come away with the win."
The Hurricanes' sixth game shapes as a special one, hosting a pride match on Thursday night.
Villani spoke of the importance of feeling safe within an environment, something cricket has given her.
"I'm pretty personally invested in the pride round and I'm really proud of the Hurricanes for having the pride round and not just that, having the education pieces as well that we are going to be rolling out," she said.
"For me growing up, cricket was the first space that I felt really safe ... and I'd love that to be someone else's safe space coming through as well.
"Not only that, it's not just about identifying as queer or not, it's about understanding and expressing that sport can be a place where everyone feels comfortable, accepted and have the right to be themselves."
