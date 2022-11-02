Trainer Adam Trinder may change course with last season's star two-year-old Bello Beau after he made a winning return to the track at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Trinder had earmarked the 3YO Cup as Bello Beau's second-up assignment but will now give thought to taking on the older horses in the Newmarket Handicap.
"I'm not against running him in the Newmarket on the limit weight," the trainer said.
"The 3YO Cup is set weights with penalties and he now goes to 60kg so the Newmarket is an option we'll think about."
Bello Beau led all the way to win the Invermay Newsagency 3YO Handicap by 3/4 length from stablemate Jaguar Stone with Bold Instinct 3/4 length away third.
"It was the expected result," Trinder said. "But I still thought it would be a good race at the weights.
"The filly had a fair allowance (4.5kg) so I thought it could be a challenge for him.
"The way both horses ran was very pleasing. He was idled down late and she got home well."
Trinder said there was still plenty of improvement in Bello Beau given that it was a month since his last trial.
"We've given him time with no undue pressure," the trainer said.
Market drifter Miss Red was rewarded for her consistency when she thwarted a plunge on Just A Needs in the Examiner Maiden.
After two seconds in a row and five minor placings in total, Miss Red (Mehmet Ulucinar) held out a wayward Just A Needs to score by long neck.
Longford trainer Andrew Roach said the six-year-old deserved her win and all credit belonged to his son Chris.
"He has done all the work with her after finding a few problems early on," Roach said.
"He's put in a lot of time and effort because she's nervy and ties up a bit so we've got to keep her calm.
"We took her on as a cheap horse and she's been a model of consistency."
Miss Red blew from $5.50 to $10 while Just A Needs was backed from $5.50 to $2.80.
Tasmanian-bred five-year-old Poet Warrior started his career in Victoria where he ran six placings for trainer John McArdle.
Connections then sent him back to his breeder, trainer Graeme McCulloch, to try to win a $20,000 Tasbred bonus race.
He ran in four of them around this time last year - and finished second every time.
McCulloch gave him a spell but thought he was "a bit disappointing" at his first few runs on returning.
"But he seems to be coming right now," the trainer said after Poet Warrior finally broke through at his 24th start in the Burnie Newsagency Maiden.
"And, I think he will be better over further than 1400m."
McCulloch said Poet Warrior had shown signs of improvement at his previous start when ridden by Anthony Darmanin.
"And Anthony was keen to get on him again which was a good sign," the trainer said.
"The horse was a bit unlucky not to win one of those bonus races but unfortunately he's too old for them now."
Trainer Glenn Stevenson was talking feature races after promising filly Piiink Beauty won at Mowbray a month ago.
She missed a place at her next start, finishing a 3-1/2 length fourth behind Has The Look, but Stevenson was not disheartened.
"She got cleaned up at the start last time and I thought it was a pretty big run, really," the trainer said.
His judgement was proved to be correct when Piiink Beauty (Codi Jordan) returned to the winners' list with an all-the-way win in the Charles St Central Newsagency (C1) Handicap.
Although her stablemate Namabaale was closing quickly, she got home by a head.
Piiink Beauty was runner-up to Bello Beau in last season's Gold Sovereign and Stevenson believes she will be a contender for the Thousand Guineas.
Tasracing is to introduce a new race on Devonport Cup day that will be promoted as the richest synthetic track sprint in Australia.
The Ladbrokes Carpet Charge over 1009m will be worth $109,000.
It will fall between the Newmarket Handicap and Ladbrokes Stakes giving the state's best sprinters a mini triple crown.
As an additional promotion, North West sporting clubs will be invited to take part in a draw that could see them win a share of $25,000.
The successful clubs will each be allocated a runner and the one that draws the winner will get $10,000.
The draw will take place at the track on Sheffield Cup day (December 23).
1- MDN, 1200m: 10.00 MISS RED (A Roach, M Ulucinar) 1, 2.80f Just A Needs 2, 10.00 Hathaway 3. Lng nk, 2-3/4 len. 1:12.02.
2- MDN, 1400m: 12.00 POET WARRIOR (G McCulloch, A Darmanin) 1, 6.00 Vivre Is The Word 2, 6.50 Disclevaboy 3. Nk, 1/2 len. 1:26.47.
3- CL1, 1400m: 5.00ef PIIINK BEAUTY (G Stevenson, C Jordan) 1, 5.00ef Namabaale 2, 5.00ef Baheera 3. Hd, 1/2 len. 1:25.37.
4- OPEN, 1400m: 2.00f AMAWORD (T Keys, T Johnstone) 1, 2.60 Sh'bourne Rebel 2, 11.00 White Hawk 3. 2-3/4 len, 1-1/2 len. 1:24.49.
5- 3YO, 1100m: 1.60f BELLO BEAU (A Trinder, B McCoull) 1, 3.60 Jaguar Stone 2, 8.00 Bold Instinct 3. 3/4 len, 3/4 len. 1:03.82.
6- CL3, 1100m: 3.80 MAJESTIC DIAMOND (A Trinder, T Baker) 1, 5.50 Vetlanda 2, 5.00 Geegeeluckystar 3. 1/2 len, sht 1/2 hd. 1:03.9.
7- BM68, 1600m: 4.80 KING ISLAND (A Brakey, M Ulucinar) 1, 3.50 Azara 2, 61.00 Up Wind 3. 1/2 hd, 1/2 len. 1:38.89.
8- BM60, 1200m: 4.60 GEEGEE LUCKY JESS (S Gandy, C Jordan) 1, 3.30 Gee Gees Al Prince 2, 4.60 Lord Whitegate 3. 2-1/2l, 1/2 hd.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.