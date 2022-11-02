Launceston cyclist Nicole Frain is prepared to forego her national road race title defence to focus on bigger goals next year.
The 30-year-old enjoyed a superb 2022, backing up her national title with major races across Europe including the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.
Frain said the prospect of more such high-profile events is the reason behind her decision not to return to Buninyong for the national champs in early January.
"Worlds, Comm Games, Olympics are all on the radar and things I want to strive for and hopefully get called up for," she said.
"So I just want to be able to focus on Europe. Coming into the sport late means I've always been going flat out trying to prove myself and not really having downtime.
"Well I've just had a really good break, the best I've had in a long time. I've had 10 weeks, seeing the family and having some quality time at home so I'm not putting that pressure on myself.
"I'll go back and hopefully win it another year, just not this one."
Instead of setting course for Ballarat in January, Frain will embark on a somewhat longer journey targeting goldfields of a different kind.
She will fly to Europe for a training camp with her Dutch team Parkhotel Valkenburg after which she hopes to contest another season of classics and stage races.
Frain has signed an 18-month contract with the UCI Women's Continental outfit after a series of strong performances with Australian team Roxsolt Liv SRAM.
Last year's schedule took in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland and the Launceston-born rider can expect a similarly hectic 2023 campaign.
"This will be my first full Euro season. I was over there for a lot this year but it wasn't a full season," she said. "My goals will be towards the end of the year and hopefully securing another contract."
Having been a part of the historic maiden Tour de France Femmes, Frain had a keen interest in last week's announcement of the course for 2023.
Totaling 956 kilometres across eight stages from July 23-30, it will include a mountain-top finish on the iconic Tourmalet, a final-stage 22km time trial in Pau and - unlike last year - will not visit the capital city.
"The Tour de France is just a different ball game, different level," said Frain, who has been riding at UCI level since 2021 following a third-placed finish in the 2020 National Road Series and second in the 2019 Oceania championship time trial.
"Nothing really prepares you for that level. The crowds and everything that came with it were amazing. It felt like so much more, it wasn't just another stage race.
"There's more climbing next year which is hopefully good for me, they're adding a time trial and I agree with moving away from Paris for stage one even though that was my best stage this year. Everyone's nervous and it's a high-risk stage to start with whereas for the men it's more a celebration stage where they sort of take it easy, which we can't do."
