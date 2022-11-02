The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston cyclist Nicole Frain looks ahead to European season

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated November 2 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston cyclists Izzy Flint and Nicole Frain at the state criterium champs on Sunday. Picture by Rob Shaw

Launceston cyclist Nicole Frain is prepared to forego her national road race title defence to focus on bigger goals next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.