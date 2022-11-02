Jury urged to examine weapon that delivered alleged deadly blow

The Crown has urged jury members to examine the sword which caused the death of Bobby Medcraft in 2020.
Prosecutor Jack Shapiro said that in assessing whether Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan ought to have known that his chop was likely to cause death the jury should look at the nature of the weapon and the nature of the blow he delivered.
"Have a look at it, weigh it in your hands, look at how sharp it is, look at how big it is and look at the pictures of the injuries it caused," he said.
Mr Sheehan, 32, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24 have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Medcraft at Downlands in the early hours of March 29, 2020.
The Crown alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg and that all are criminally responsible.
Mr Shapiro said any reasonable person would realise a chop with the sword was likely to cause death.
He said that all five defendants had an unlawful common purpose to find and inflict physical violence on Mr Medcraft.
He said the agreement started when they got in a silver Suzuki and loaded weapons-a cricket bat and the sword.
"By their actions at Ritchie avenue they confirmed that they agreed to this level of violence," he said.
Mr Shapiro said that Ms Ford and Mr Ford were "ones driving this."
He said the telling of lies to police when they arrived at Ritchie Avenue demonstrated that they were still all acting together.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
