The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Over-70s national cricket championships finally hitting Launceston

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
November 3 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over-70s cricketers Roger Steel, Mike Walsh and Roger Edmunds are ready for the national titles. Pictures by Rod Thompson

"Playing any cricket game is exciting but to have the rest of Australia coming here is pretty fantastic."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.