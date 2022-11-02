"Playing any cricket game is exciting but to have the rest of Australia coming here is pretty fantastic."
They were the words of Launceston's Roger Edmunds, who will represent Tasmania at the over-70s national cricket championships, which start next week.
More than 500 people will converge on Tasmania for the championships, which will see 26 teams play across three divisions and play four games over six days.
An Australian team will be selected from the titles and Edmunds has been lucky enough to don the national kit for over-60s in 2011 and over-70s in 2018, playing matches in England and New Zealand.
While admitting he's "a bit past that now", he said it's a terrific goal to have for the tournament.
Edmunds has played veterans cricket for more than 20 years, coming into the fold having played in three A-grade premierships across stints at Latrobe, Riverside and Mowbray.
His veterans teammate Mike Walsh, who was described as "a terrific clubman", shows an extraordinary commitment to his cricket.
Walsh lives in Legerwood, 20 minutes past Scottsdale, and travels into Launceston twice a week for veterans cricket.
"I've enjoyed playing sport and in some ways, I've lived to play sport," he said.
"I play another sport, badminton, that sort of keeps me fit to play cricket as well."
The 71-year-old fills one of the sport's most unforgiving roles, standing behind the stumps as wicket-keeper.
He laughs that it's "the only way he can get a game in the side" but said that his body is used to the wear and tear of the role - having "done it for years".
The eldest of the trio, Roger Steel, has been a key part of organising the event - which has been postponed twice.
"[Getting it played] was the monumental challenge and as long as it all comes off, I think everybody will be very, very relieved," Steel said.
"It's been a long while in the making and the other teams have been wanting to come down."
Steel is the president of the Twilighters Cricket Club, who were originally the Old Launcestonians before being renamed in the early 2000s.
They mainly feature players over 60 years of age and still train weekly at the NTCA Ground.
"That's the thing that keeps you coming back because they are all like-minded, they all know the rules of cricket and appreciate it and play it as though they were 21 again," he said.
Fixtures for the national championships can be viewed under 'Veterans Cricket Australia' on mycricket.com.au.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
