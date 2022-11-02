COVID-19 has impacted early childhood development, particularly in the area of language and emotional development, a parliamentary inquiry has heard
Early Childhood Australia state president Lynne Moran told the Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday behavioural issues had been exacerbated in some children as they had not been exposed to the same amount of socialisation as they normally would have been.
She said the wearing of masks had impacted language development.
"Apart from in the family home, wearing masks more prevalently it has an impact on the language development because they can't see people's facial gestures," Ms Moran said.
She said the early childhood learning sector had concerns that there would be a cohort of children that had missed out on vital early development opportunities and there was the potenital that would never be recouped.
"There are windows of opportunity in early childhood where children learn and develop and if those skills aren't practiced, it is likely that they will never meet their full potential," Ms Moran said.
She said early childhood service providers felt as if they were not valued in the same way as the school sector by the government during the pandemic.
Ms Moran said this was possibly because there weren't formal mechanisms for the sector to have a relationship with government decision-making.
Tasmanian Children's Commissioner Leanne McLean told the committee the world shrunk for children during the pandemic and the unintended consequences from health protocols were profound.
"We need to acknowledge that while we did it in the best interests of the health of the community, there will be a lasting impact on the overall wellbeing of this generation of children," she said.
"Children are often bearing the brunt of the decisions that have been made by the adults around them and that's something that we often overlook in decision-making that pushed in a pandemic like this."
