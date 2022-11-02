Launceston will get its fair share of AFL games

I DON'T know whether anyone from the government has responded to the article titled "AFL stadium a dud deal for the North" (The Examiner, October 15). If the government have run true to form, they probably haven't. They don't normally respond to correspondence, even when they should.
Probably no different when Robin Gray was Premier. But most of the comments in that article are fantasy. It is nonsense to say if a new stadium is built in Hobart it will kill football in the North. That is just parochial nonsense, that sooner or later we have to rise above. Mr Gray says "it is estimated that when we are admitted to the competition, nine of the 12 games that Tasmania will host will be played at the new stadium involving the better mainland sides, and the only games UTAS will get will be the 'dud' games''. Who made that estimate? It is also nonsense. The taskforce submission was based on games being played equally between North and South.
Its projections for attendances, memberships, sponsorships etc rely on whole-of-state support. The umpire appointed by the AFL to scrutinise the submission, Colin Carter, endorsed those objectives. It was disappointing that the government caved into the demands of the AFL about a new stadium.
I can't believe they would have been so silly as to also move away from the basic parameters of the original submission. So don't worry about it Launceston - you will get your share of Collingwood games, just as Hobart will get their share of 'dud' games.
GEOFF McLean (The Examiner, October 24) I would advise you to take a walk up, down and around our laneways and inner city streets and you will soon discover that L. Rundle's comments (The Examiner, October 17) are well and truly justified. Is it that difficult for the council to write to landlords and tenants of privately owned buildings to address the removal of the ghetto-style graffiti proliferating our beautiful city? Why can't the council do a special deal with a major cleaning company to provide cost-effective graffiti removal kits?
I do hope the new incoming councillors will act on a zero-tolerance policy on unlawful graffiti and address these issues accordingly, prioritise footpaths and refuse bin cleaning. It is a proven that spotless small cities attract more businesses to which tourists will flock, thus more revenue to spread across all communities. Tourists generally don't gather in the central city for long periods and therefore aren't always bombarded with what everyday commuters and residents see. But as a small city business owner, I become embarrassed by negative comments from customers and interstate visitors on general city maintenance.
EQUALITY Tasmania is disappointed that changes to the Coroners Act which would have ensured there is no further discrimination against same-gender partners were recently blocked by the state government.
The goal of the changes put forward by Labor and the Greens was to ensure that no one in the future will go through what Ben Jago and other bereaved same-gender partners went through when they were wrongly denied recognition as senior next-of-kin.
In Ben's case that included not being able to see his partner's body and initially being told he couldn't attend his partner's funeral despite having been in a relationship for five years and despite Tasmanian law giving him equal rights as senior next-of-kin. The changes also sought to restore the trust of the LGBTIQA+ community in the Coroners Office, trust that has been severely damaged by cases like Ben's. We will now approach Upper House members seeking their support for a stronger act under which everyone can be confident they will be treated equally.
IF A "trainer" needs to use a pronged collar, they should find another line of employment. Cruelty is no way to train a dog.
Kindness and positive reinforcement are all that is needed. Those alleged trainers/abusers should hand their dogs over to a real trainer. Ban the pronged collars.
THE projected increase in power prices by 50 per cent will place this necessity out of reach of many in Tasmania.
Without power in the extreme heat and cold Tasmanians will die. Aurora Energy will have blood on its hands for the sake of greed, and I encourage the people of our state to hold them accountable for every death they cause in pursuit of profit.
