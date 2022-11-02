Exeter Primary School's Cammi Thomas blew the field away at the Country Associations PSST Primary State Athletic Carnival on Wednesday at St Leonards.
Representing the Tamar region, she won all of her grade six girls' events, including the 100 and 200-metre double.
She ran 13.87 seconds in the 100m and 29.55 in the 200m.
Thomas led from start to finish in the 100m and exhibited a sound technique.
"I felt like I had a pretty good run out there today," she said.
"I was just glad to be there with the others, have a go and run with people I don't normally compete against."
She hit the lead early and steamed home by 30m in the 200m.
The 12-year-old topped it off with team success in a tight 4x100m relay. Tamar won by 0.35 of a second.
The Launceston Little Athletics member also won the long jump with a 4.46m effort.
Thomas explained she had been taking part in athletics since she was about six.
"I've tried out for the ALAC team which is the national team for athletics so hopefully I get into that where we go and compete in Melbourne," she said.
Thomas said she was inspired by her brother Avery who has competed at that event.
St Aloysius' Tom Rider, representing Huon and Channel, was another to enjoy a clean sweep.
He won grade five boys' 100m in 15.03 seconds, 200m in 31.68 and 400m in 72.44.
Rider was also part of a winning 4x100m relay team.
The Kingborough Little Athletics Centre member's day started with the 100m heat and then 400m final.
"I thought I was going to come second in it but in the last 200m I felt pretty good," he said after the 400m.
The 100m was next and he felt he reached his top speed at the 60m mark.
Of the 200m dash he said: "I was nervous at the start but then as I started running, I had this momentum that kept me going."
The youngster, who otherwise enjoys triple jump, encouraged others to take up athletics.
Event coordinator Peter Gardiner thanked all those who helped out on the day and explained the carnival was largely for state schools.
"We have two carnivals one for minor country associations and one for major associations," he said.
"Thursday's event will be a bit bigger and will involve metropolitan Hobart schools and Launceston metropolitan schools and the North-West.
"We do it over two days because it just makes it easier to manage and with the COVID restrictions initially we couldn't have all of the associations together."
Team points:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.