A record number of Tasmanians will represent Australia at the 36th FIG World Championships for Trampoline Gymnastics in Bulgaria from November 16.
Five gymnasts, two coaches and one judge from Tasmania are heading to Sofia with three-quarters of the Australian men's double-mini team being members of Kingborough Gymsports.
Team members include Matthew French, Leuca McLeod, and Callum O'Sullivan plus Ben Kelly as head coach and Alison Morgan as assistant coach for double-mini trampoline.
Queensland's Braida Thomas is also at the Tasmanian training centre making her final preparations to compete in the women's double-mini event.
Kelly said this is a first for Tasmania to have so many gymnasts on the team for one apparatus but is not surprised by the selections after the Tasmanian team won the men's double-mini team event at the Australian Championships on the Gold Coast in May.
Although this is the first world championships for all three gymnasts, they have previous world age championship experience, with McLeod also competing at his first senior world cup in Portugal, winning the silver medal.
Tasmanians in other events include Patrick Schluter who will make his world championships debut, being the first Tasmanian to represent Australia in the Olympic discipline of individual trampoline since Olympic shadow team member Jack Penny in 2015.
Schluter will also contest the synchronised division, with two-time Olympic reserve Shaun Swadling, of NSW.
Jacob Smith, will return to the world championship arena competing in the men's tumbling event, with Penny selected to officiate as Australia's tumbling judge.
Three junior gymnasts will join the Australian contingent and contest the 29th world age/junior competition being held after the senior events.
Amber French will contest the 17-21 individual and synchronised trampoline, Tristan Styles the 17-21 year double-mini and tumbling events and Rohan Wilcox the 15-16 year individual, synchronised and double-mini trampoline events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.