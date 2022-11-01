The Examiner
Edison left his mark on piano

By Michael Hill
Updated November 1 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:44am
Robert Friedman points out possible bite marks from Thomas Edison on a Steinway grand piano. (AP PHOTO)

Hard of hearing, Thomas Edison found a unique way to appreciate piano music. As someone played, the great inventor would lean in close to the instrument, right above the keys, and he'd bite the piano.

