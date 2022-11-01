The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

DNA lab boss 'depicted as Disney villain'

By Nick Gibbs
Updated November 1 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Counsel assisting Michael Hodge KC outside the Commission of Inquiry into Forensic DNA Testing. (Darren England/AAP PHOTOS)

The managing scientist accused of steering police toward a DNA processing method under scrutiny at a Queensland inquiry says she had nothing to gain from the 2018 decision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.