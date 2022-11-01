The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TT-Line suspension of livestock service puts pressure on racing industry so emergency service begins

IB
By Isabel Bird
November 1 2022 - 5:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horses to be transported on emergency TT-Line livestock service

An emergency response to bring back livestock transport on the TT-Line after suspension of the service will be in place for at least one month, following concerns from the horse racing industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.