More than 100 guests attended the Friends of Clifford Craig Melbourne Cup Luncheon, which celebrated its 30th year.
The annual fundraising event has been held in support of the Clifford Craig Foundation since 1992, supporting Northern Tasmania's health sector.
Returning to TasTAFE's Drysdale campus, this year's event was held in honour of the late Toni Maloney, the Foundation's first chief executive, who died from lung cancer last year.
Ms Maloney was also a past president of the Launceston Friends of Clifford Craig and helped establish the Melbourne Cup Luncheon.
Chief Executive Officer of the Clifford Craig Foundation Peter Milne said the event is very important to the foundation.
"It's in honour of Toni today. When she retired after running the foundation for five years, she then moved into our volunteer group the Friends of Clifford Craig," Mr Milne said.
Each year the Friends group help fundraise more than $30,000 for the Clifford Craig Foundation, in support of medical research, equipment and education initiatives at the Launceston General Hospital.
Friends of Clifford Craig member and event organiser Angela Medwin said the luncheon offered the community a chance to support a worthy cause, while also enjoying the spectacle of Melbourne Cup Day.
"It is always such a fun day, allowing friends to catch up and enjoy a delicious meal as well as the fun of fashion," Ms Medwin said.
Guests enjoyed a three-course lunch prepared by TasTafe hospitality students, along with all the race day action including live TV coverage, sweeps, lucky door prizes and an auction.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.